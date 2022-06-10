Stay on order for 2nd majority-Black US House district in La

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has halted enforcement of a district judge’s order for Louisiana to redraw U.S. House districts by June 20 to include a second majority Black district. A panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals acted Thursday night, hours after U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick refused to put a hold on her order. The three-judge appeals panel told both sides to submit responses by 4 p.m. Central time. State Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder say the order means a special session called to revise district lines is premature and should be called off. Gov. John Bel Edwards did not immediately respond to a request for comment.