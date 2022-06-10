Roy Moore seeks to revive lawsuit against Sacha Baron Cohen

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for Roy Moore is trying to persuade three federal judges to revive a $95 million lawsuit the former Alabama candidate for U.S. Senate brought against comedian Sacha Baron Cohen. Attorney Larry Klayman complained during arguments Friday before a skeptical 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that Moore wasn’t treated fairly when a judge tossed his lawsuit. He urged a reinstatement of the lawsuit so he could gather evidence to prove that the former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court was defamed and subject to emotional distress and fraud when he was tricked into an interview with Cohen.