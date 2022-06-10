Skip to Content
Pakistan probes Hindu temple’s desecration as India protests

By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign ministry says authorities are trying to trace and arrest suspects who this week desecrated a Hindu temple in the port city of Karachi, drawing condemnation from New Delhi. The ministry says in a statement on Friday that those who attacked the temple  on Wednesday “will not escape justice and the government will deal with them with the full force of law.” Pakistan’s assurances came a day after India condemned the incident. Pakistan and India have a history of bitter relations. Since they gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947, they have fought three wars.

The Associated Press

