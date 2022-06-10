Judge rules against Alaska in ballot access case

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A state court judge has ruled that Alaska elections officials cannot certify the results of the by-mail special primary for U.S. House until visually impaired voters are given a “full and fair opportunity” to participate in the election. Superior Court Judge Una Gandbhir did not say what exactly that would entail. The special primary is on Saturday. She said in her order Friday that she strongly urges the parties to work together to find an appropriate remedy. A spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Law says the agency is working on an emergency petition for review to the Alaska Supreme Court.