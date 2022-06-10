DeChambeau joins Saudi golf series; Schwartzel leads in UK

By ROB HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

ST. ALBANS, England (AP) — Former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau has become the latest big name to sign on with the Saudi-funded breakaway LIV Golf series. The decision is an about-turn by DeChambeau, who had previously said he would continue playing on the PGA Tour. That may not be possible now, as the PGA Tour announced Thursday that players who defect to the renegade series will face banishment from future tour events. Charl Schwartzel remains on course to win the maximum prize of $4.75 million at the inaugural LIV Golf event outside London. The former Masters champion has a three-shot lead over over fellow South African Hennie Du Plessis.