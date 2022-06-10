Bond set at $100K for Michigan cop who killed Patrick Lyoya

By JOHN FLESHER and ED WHITE

Associated Press

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A judge set bond at $100,000 for a Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of Patrick Lyoya. The judge on Friday also entered a not-guilty plea on behalf of Christopher Schurr. Lyoya was on the ground when Schurr shot the 26-year-old refugee from Congo in the back of the head following a traffic stop on April 4. Schurr had demanded that the Black man “let go” of the white officer’s Taser. Schurr’s attorneys say Lyoya’s death was not a crime because the officer was defending himself.