Wildfire, residents’ fury facing Biden on New Mexico visit

By MORGAN LEE and CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — President Joe Biden is focusing on his administration’s efforts to tackle wildfires during his visit later Saturday visit to New Mexico. Residents are enraged that federal officials allowed planned burns to spread out of control, leading to the largest blaze in recorded state history. The fire has been contained on several fronts, but is still burning and conditions are dangerously hot and dry. Federal officials say it has destroyed more than 430 homes across 500 square miles since early April. Evacuations have displaced thousands of residents while causing untold environmental damage. Fear of flames is giving way to concern about erosion and mudslides in places where superheated fire penetrated soil and roots.