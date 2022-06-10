Algeria denies suspending friendship treaty with Spain

By CIARÁN GILES

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Algeria appears to have backed down in its dispute with Spain with the country´s European Union mission issuing a statement saying the country had never suspended the friendship treaty it holds with Spain. In an odd development, Algeria said the suspension exists “only in the minds of those who claim it.” There was no immediate comment from Spain. Earlier, top European Union officials said the bloc was treating the crisis between Algeria and Spain with the “utmost concern” and warned it was prepared to take action to defend its members. Algeria announced Wednesday that it was suspending the two-decade-old friendship treaty with Spain, indicating a freeze on trade and cooperation between the two countries.