Cyclists riding 545 miles make stop in Santa Maria and Lompoc, raise awareness about HIV/AIDS

LOMPOC, Calif. – Thousands of cyclists are on a seven-day, 545-mile journey from San Fransisco to Los Angeles to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS and fundraise for medical services. They stopped in Santa Maria and Lompoc on their fifth day.

According AIDS/LifeCycle, more than 2,400 cyclists began their trek in Santa Maria and will arrive to the Riverbend Park in Lompoc.

They began at 6:30 Thursday morning.

AIDS/LifeCycle participants raised more than $17.8 million dollars, being the highest fundraisting amount in the event's history.

The funds will go towards supporting San Fransisco AIDS Foundation and the HIV-related services of the Los Angeles LGBTQ+ and allies.