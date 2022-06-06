Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrest two additional suspects in Cabrillo High School vandalism case

LOMPOC, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested two additional teenage suspects in the Cabrillo High School vandalism hate crime investigation that began last week, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Cabrillo High School students came to school on May 31 to find racial slurs painted on the walls, damaged windows, and concrete poured in front of classroom doors in an attempt to prevent the doors from being able to open, sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick said last week.

Deputies arrested an 18-year-old who was suspected to have participated in the crime on Friday on three felony charges and one misdemeanor charge.

Two more 18-year-old male suspects were arrested on Monday, Zick said. The two teenagers, both from Lompoc, were arrested on the same charges as the first suspect: commission of a hate crime (felony), vandalism (felony), conspiracy (felony), and contributing to the delinquency of a minor (misdemeanor).

The suspects were booked at the Lompoc Police Department Jail, but later released without bail in compliance with the court's extension of emergency rule 4, Zick said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with additional information about the incident is encouraged to contact School Resource Deputy Thomas at 805-683-2724, or via email at ddt3055@sbsheriff.org.

Anonymous tips can be submitted online at SBSheriff.org.