Students graduate from Mission Scholars program

GOLETA, Calif.- Families and friends gathered in Goleta to celebrate students who graduated from Mission Scholars on Sunday, a local nonprofit that empowers low-income, high performing students on their future academic and career endeavors.

The students, who have graduated from the program, will be the first in their families to go to college.

Many were accepted to top schools and landed scholarships.

The graduation ceremony took place at 1:00 p.m.

For more information about the Mission Scholars program, you can visit missionscholars.org .