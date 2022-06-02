Young back with Commanders; no timeline for on-field return

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

Chase Young returned to the Washington Commanders practice facility this week to continue his rehab from a torn ACL in his right knee. Young was present for the voluntary offseason workouts. He did not take part in practice. The 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year says there’s still no timetable on when he expects to be ready to practice again. Young injured the knee and had it surgically repaired in November. The 23-year-old Ohio State product figures he’ll know what it feels like to be himself again.