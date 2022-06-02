WR Batson signs with Falcons for reunion with Smith, Mariota

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have signed wide receiver Cameron Batson, who comes to the team with connections to coach Arthur Smith and quarterback Marcus Mariota. The 26-year-old Batson had 22 catches for 197 yards with two touchdowns in three seasons with Tennessee, including two with Smith as as tight ends coach and offensive coordinator. He started three games. Batson’s first catch in 2018 came on a pass from Mariota, who is preparing for his first season with Atlanta. Batson suffered a season-ending right knee injury last season, when he had two catches for 15 yards, including one for a touchdown, in four games.