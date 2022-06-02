Section of Broad Street in San Luis Obispo closed due to water main break

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A section of Broad Street in San Luis Obispo will be closed through Friday morning due to a water main break.

Broad Street between Capitolio Way and Tank Farm was first closed Thursday morning because of the break.

Crews were on scene repairing the line and the road was expected to be closed through Friday morning.

The city says water service for people who live in the immediate area could be impacted.

It's possible water could be discolored, but the city says it is not harmful. Staff will be on hand providing bottled water if needed.

During the closure, traffic will be rerouted onto Sacramento Street.