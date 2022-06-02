Scott 4-for-4 as Texas tops UCLA 7-2 in softball WS opener

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Texas freshman Mia Scott went 4-for-4 and helped the unseeded Longhorns defeated No. 5 seed UCLA 7-2 on Thursday in the opening game of the Women’s College World Series.

Scott had a triple, a double and two singles. She knocked in two runs and scored once for the Longhorns (44-19-1), who hadn’t won a World Series game since a semifinal run in 2013.

Texas’ Hailey Dolcini held the Bruins to six hits in a complete game victory. UCLA’s Megan Faraimo, a second-team NFCA All-American pitcher who missed last year’s World Series with a hand injury, took the loss.

Texas advanced to play the winner of Thursday’s Oklahoma-Northwestern game on Saturday. UCLA (48-9) will play an elimination game against the Oklahoma-Northwestern loser on Friday.

Texas broke through in the top of the third, highlighted by a two-run homer by Mary Iakopo that chased Faraimo and put the Longhorns up 4-0.

Texas’ Bella Dayton hit a two-run homer in the sixth that chased Holly Azevedo. It was just Dayton’s fifth homer of the season, and it put the Longhorns up 7-0.

Wisz broke up Dolcini’s shutout with a two-run homer in the sixth.