Santa Maria businesses expect high revenue amid Elks Rodeo

SANTA MARIA, CALIF. – Businesses in Santa Maria are expecting a great turnout in revenue because of the Elk's Rodeo.

Boot Barn is one of those businesses.

"Timing couldn't be better on opening up a new location, here the second location in town to help support our community the needs they need for our western," said manager Peter Sanchez. "We are extremely excited."

The second location opened last Wednesday. Right now, customers are shopping for this weekend's event.