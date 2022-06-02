Santa Barbara police arrest man wanted in Tulare during law enforcement operation

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara police arrested a Tulare man during a law enforcement operation that prompted an alert to go out to the community on Wednesday.

The operation started Wednesday afternoon.

Police asked people to avoid the 100 block of Los Aguajes Avenue.

A News Channel 3-12 crew went to the scene and spotted an armored vehicle and many law enforcement officers searching the area.

Police also searched a boat that was anchored in the East Beach Mooring area.

On Thursday, police said they had received information form the Tulare City Police Department that someone who was wanted in their jurisdiction was in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara police, SWAT, Crisis Negotiations Response Team, Harbor Patrol, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Air Unit and the U.S. Coast Guard were called in to assist with the search.

Investigators located and arrested two men on Los Aguajes Avenue.

One was released with a citation and the second was taken back to Tulare County to be booked into jail.

Police did not say what the man was wanted for, but said the Tulare City Police Department is still actively investigating.

News Channel 3-12 reached out to the Tulare City Police Department for more information.