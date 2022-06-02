Man hospitalized after falling off ladder at Santa Maria Valley sanitation plant

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was hospitalized Thursday after falling 30 feet from a ladder at a sanitation plant in the Santa Maria Valley.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says it happened around 2:05 p.m. at the Laguna Sewer District Plant on Black Road just outside Santa Maria.

Firefighters say a 52-year-old man fell from a ladder and suffered significant injuries.

Two fire engines, one battalion chief, and one ambulance responded to the scene.

The man was then flown by helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The fire department said the accident was under investigation.