Legislation introduced to rename Highway 101 overpass after fallen San Luis Obispo police detective

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A Highway 101 overpass in San Luis Obispo could soon be named after fallen San Luis Obispo Police Detective Luca Benedetti.

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham introduced the resolution on Thursday.

If passed, the Highway 101 overpass at Buena Vista Avenue would become the 'Detective Luca Benedetti Memorial Overpass.' Buena Vista Avenue is the last overpass in the city of San Luis Obispo when traveling on northbound Highway 101.

Benedetti died in the line of duty in 2021. He was shot and killed on May 10, 2021 while serving a search warrant at an apartment complex.

“Luca was best described by those closest to him as genuine, hardworking, kind, talented, and intelligent. He made everyone he met feel special, and he loved being a dad,” said Cunningham in a press release. “We will always honor and remember his service to our community and the sacrifice he and his family have made.”

“Luca embodied all of the qualities of a great father, husband and police officer. He was loving, dedicated, hard-working, had a zest for life and a passion for cooking, gardening, and competitive shooting. He was a talented investigator, firearms instructor and SWAT operator,” said San Luis Obispo Police Chief Rick Scott. “He was the best of the best at the San Luis Obispo Police Department and his contributions to the Department and the City will be felt for years to come.

Benedetti was 37 years old. He left behind a wife and two daughters.