Kids summer movie series returns to Metropolitan Theatres locations
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Some Metropolitan Theatres locations will bring back the 'Metro Summer Kids Movies' event this month.
The special showings will be at Fiesta 5 Theatres and Camino Real Cinemas from June 7 through August 11.
Movie-goers can watch family movies for just $2 per ticket.
“This family friendly program brings films for all ages back to the theatre and offers our youngest guests and their families a fun way to spend their summer by watching their favorite films on the big screen,” said David Corwin, President of Metropolitan Theatres Corporation, in a press release.
A new film will air each week at the theatres.
Showings will run at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday at Fiesta 5 Theatres and every Thursday at 10 a.m. at Camino Real Cinemas.
Group reservations for up to 20 guests can also be made for $125.
The full schedule of movies can be found below.
Fiesta 5 Theatres: Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m.
· 6/7 & 8: Madagascar
· 6/14 & 15: Abominable
· 6/21 & 22: Megamind
· 6/28 & 29: Sing
· 7/5 & 6: The Croods
· 7/12 & 13: Kung Fu Panda
· 7/19 & 20: Trolls: World Tour
· 7/26 & 27: The Prince of Egypt
· 8/2 & 3: How to Train Your Dragon
· 8/9 & 10: Monsters vs Aliens
Camino Real Cinemas: Thursdays at 10 a.m.
· 6/9: Rise of the Guardians
· 6/16: Captain Underpants
· 6/23: The Secret Life of Pets
· 6/30: The Boss Baby
· 7/7: Chicken Run
· 7/14: Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
· 7/21: Home
· 7/28: Hotel Transylvania
· 8/4: Goosebumps
· 8/11: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
