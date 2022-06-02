Skip to Content
Kids summer movie series returns to Metropolitan Theatres locations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Some Metropolitan Theatres locations will bring back the 'Metro Summer Kids Movies' event this month.

The special showings will be at Fiesta 5 Theatres and Camino Real Cinemas from June 7 through August 11.

Movie-goers can watch family movies for just $2 per ticket.

“This family friendly program brings films for all ages back to the theatre and offers our youngest guests and their families a fun way to spend their summer by watching their favorite films on the big screen,” said David Corwin, President of Metropolitan Theatres Corporation, in a press release.

A new film will air each week at the theatres.

Showings will run at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday at Fiesta 5 Theatres and every Thursday at 10 a.m. at Camino Real Cinemas.

Group reservations for up to 20 guests can also be made for $125.

For more information click here.

The full schedule of movies can be found below.

Fiesta 5 Theatres: Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m.

·         6/7 & 8: Madagascar

·         6/14 & 15: Abominable

·         6/21 & 22: Megamind

·         6/28 & 29: Sing

·         7/5 & 6: The Croods

·         7/12 & 13: Kung Fu Panda

·         7/19 & 20: Trolls: World Tour

·         7/26 & 27: The Prince of Egypt

·         8/2 & 3: How to Train Your Dragon

·         8/9 & 10: Monsters vs Aliens

Camino Real Cinemas: Thursdays at 10 a.m.

·         6/9: Rise of the Guardians

·         6/16: Captain Underpants

·         6/23: The Secret Life of Pets

·         6/30: The Boss Baby

·         7/7: Chicken Run

·         7/14: Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

·         7/21: Home

·         7/28: Hotel Transylvania

·         8/4: Goosebumps

·         8/11: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Lindsay Zuchelli

Lindsay Zuchelli is the Executive Producer at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lindsay, click here.

