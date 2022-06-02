Kids summer movie series returns to Metropolitan Theatres locations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Some Metropolitan Theatres locations will bring back the 'Metro Summer Kids Movies' event this month.

The special showings will be at Fiesta 5 Theatres and Camino Real Cinemas from June 7 through August 11.

Movie-goers can watch family movies for just $2 per ticket.

“This family friendly program brings films for all ages back to the theatre and offers our youngest guests and their families a fun way to spend their summer by watching their favorite films on the big screen,” said David Corwin, President of Metropolitan Theatres Corporation, in a press release.

A new film will air each week at the theatres.

Showings will run at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday at Fiesta 5 Theatres and every Thursday at 10 a.m. at Camino Real Cinemas.

Group reservations for up to 20 guests can also be made for $125.

For more information click here.

The full schedule of movies can be found below.

Fiesta 5 Theatres: Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m.

· 6/7 & 8: Madagascar

· 6/14 & 15: Abominable

· 6/21 & 22: Megamind

· 6/28 & 29: Sing

· 7/5 & 6: The Croods

· 7/12 & 13: Kung Fu Panda

· 7/19 & 20: Trolls: World Tour

· 7/26 & 27: The Prince of Egypt

· 8/2 & 3: How to Train Your Dragon

· 8/9 & 10: Monsters vs Aliens

Camino Real Cinemas: Thursdays at 10 a.m.

· 6/9: Rise of the Guardians

· 6/16: Captain Underpants

· 6/23: The Secret Life of Pets

· 6/30: The Boss Baby

· 7/7: Chicken Run

· 7/14: Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

· 7/21: Home

· 7/28: Hotel Transylvania

· 8/4: Goosebumps

· 8/11: Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs