Jets to induct Revis, Mangold, Ferguson into Ring of Honor

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets will induct former cornerback Darrelle Revis, center Nick Mangold and left tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson into the team’s Ring of Honor during separate halftime ceremonies this season. The team announced Thursday that Mangold will be the first honored during the Jets’ game against Cincinnati on Sept. 25. Ferguson’s induction will be Oct. 30 against New England and Revis’ will be Nov. 27 against Chicago. The three played most of their NFL careers together with the Jets and are among the most popular players in franchise history. They are also the first to be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor since Pro Football Hall of Fame center Kevin Mawae in 2017.