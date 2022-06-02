Atascadero police investigating home invasion robbery

ATASCADERO, Calif. - The Atascadero Police Department is investigating a home invasion robbery.

Police say the incident happened around 2 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 5400 block of Capistrano Avenue.

A woman called 911 to report that her neighbor had run into her yard after three masked men went into his home, assaulted him and stole property from his house.

Police arrived on scene and determined that a man and woman were in their home when someone knocked on the door. Police say the woman opened the door and three masked men forced their way inside the home. One had a handgun and one had a knife, according to police.

Investigators say the three men then went to the bedroom and assaulted one of the homeowners, demanding money.

The two homeowners were able to get outside.

Police say the attackers ran away.

Officers checked the area, but weren't able to find anyone.

Police did not have a detailed description of the attackers.