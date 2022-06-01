Vikings sign former Dolphins, Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed eight-year veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson. He provides an experienced option for more depth at the position. The 5-foot-9, 195-pound Wilson spent the past four seasons with the Miami Dolphins. Prior to that, he played four years for the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson had a career-high 554 yards with three scores in 13 games in 2017. Wilson was undrafted out of Georgia State. His first NFL touchdown was against Minnesota in 2015.