Ventura man arrested on suspicion of inappropriately touching minor at busy intersection

VENTURA, Calif. - A Ventura man faces charges of committing a lewd act on a 14-year-old at a busy intersection.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced the charges on Wednesday against Ashley Lynn Claxton, 26, of Ventura.

The DA's office says Claxton contacted a minor on May 21 at the intersection of Hill and Telephone, near the Ventura County Government Center.

Prosecutors say Claxton walked next to the victim and touched her inappropriately.

Officers arrested Claxton on May 25.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges on May 27 and the case was continued to June 8.

Claxton is being held at the Ventura County Jail on $20,000 bail.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims or witnesses in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ventura Police Detective Jorge Rodriguez at 805-339-4443.