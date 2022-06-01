Top-seeded Vols go into NCAA Tourney with fireball reliever

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

Tommy John surgery to fix a ligament inside the elbow has become almost a routine procedure for pitchers. Tennessee right-hander Ben Joyce fared so well that he did much more than just get back on the mound. His fastball got even faster. Joyce regularly throws pitches up to 104 mph this season. He threw what’s believed to be the fastest pitch in college baseball history May 1 at 105.5 mph in a win over Auburn. Only Aroldis Chapman of the New York Yankees has been clocked throwing harder fastballs. Now Joyce is in the bullpen for top-seeded Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament.