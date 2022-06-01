Steelers’ Tuitt retires: ‘Called to move beyond the sport’

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Stephon Tuitt’s NFL career is over. The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman has retired from the NFL at age 29. Tuitt said feels called to move on from the game following the death of his younger brother in June 2021 and Tuitt’s own recent graduation from Notre Dame. Tuitt had 34 1/2 sacks in eight seasons with the Steelers. He did not play last season after his brother Richard Bartlett III was killed in a hit and run in Georgia.