Santa Barbara police conducting operation on Los Aguajes Avenue, public asked to avoid area

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara police are asking the public to avoid an area along Los Aguajes Avenue.

The police department is conducting some sort of an operation along the 100 block of Los Aguajes Avenue, near Yanonali Street.

In a news release, police asked community members to avoid the area if possible.

No other information was immediately available.

A News Channel 3-12 crew at the scene saw a large armored vehicle at the scene.

Officers were also seen walking around the area and blocking off the roadway.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.