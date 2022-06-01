Skip to Content
NFL renews 21 grants for Inspire Change social justice push

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has renewed 21 national grants worth $6.5 million as part of the league’s “Inspire Change” social justice initiative. The league announced the renewals Wednesday. That brings the NFL to more than $244 million in contributions to 37 national grant partners since 2017 as part of its 10-year, $250 million commitment to efforts supporting social justice. The Player-Owner Social Justice Working Group composed of players, former players and team owners recently approved the grant renewals. The group also approved $480,000 more in funding to NFL teams to help local nonprofits erase the lack of access to the internet and technology.

The Associated Press

