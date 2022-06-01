Names listed for Saudi golf league, battle lines drawn

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — The first Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational has Dustin Johnson and 12 other PGA Tour members as part of its 48-man field next week outside London. The next move falls to the PGA Tour, which must decide whether to allow them to come back. The Royal Bank of Canada already has said it is dropping Johnson and Graeme McDowell as sponsors. Both are playing the LIV event being held at the same time as the RBC Canadian Open. The big shoe still to drop is whether the PGA Tour allows the players to return to the tour at any time. Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford are going. They says banning players from the tour is not a good look.