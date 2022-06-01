Mets blank Nationals again 5-0 to finish perfect homestand

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Tomás Nido went 4 for 4 with three RBIs at the bottom of the batting order, Carlos Carrasco combined with three relievers on New York’s second consecutive shutout and the Mets beat the Washington Nationals 5-0 to finish a perfect homestand. Francisco Lindor extended his RBI streak to 10 games, matching Hall of Famer Mike Piazza for the second-longest in franchise history. New York went 6-0 against NL East rivals Philadelphia and Washington for its first undefeated homestand of six or more games since a 10-0 run in April 2015. New York is 18 games over .500 for the first time since ending the 2015 regular season 90-72 on the way to its last World Series appearance.