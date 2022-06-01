Skip to Content
Man City’s Benjamin Mendy charged with eighth count of rape

CHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy will stand trial on eight counts of rape after being charged with a further offense. The latest allegation of rape relates to a new complainant and could only be reported for the first time on Wednesday after reporting restrictions were lifted during a hearing at Chester Crown Court. The France defender pleaded not guilty last month to all but the latest charge, for which he has yet to enter a plea. Mendy also denies one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape. City suspended Mendy last year.

