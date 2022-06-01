Skip to Content
Lompoc man identified as victim in deadly pickup truck crash near Goleta

Mike Eliason / SB County Fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A Lompoc man was identified Wednesday as the person killed last week in a pickup truck crash near Goleta.

The Santa Barbara County Coroner's Bureau identified the victim as Valentin Rubio Guerrero, 59, of Lompoc.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. on May 27 near Las Varas Canyon off northbound Highway 101.

Santa Barbara County Fire said the crash involved a pickup truck that went off the road and struck an oak tree.

Firefighters said heavy extradition was required for the driver, who died at the scene.

