Illot sidelined with broken hand; Ferruci to drive Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Callum Illot will miss the Detroit Grand Prix because of a broken hand suffered in a crash during the Indianapolis 500. Juncos Hollinger Racing chose Santino Ferrucci to replace him for this weekend’s race in Detroit. Illot was an early crash at Indy and finished 32nd; Ferrucci was 10th on Sunday. Ferrucci raced a partial schedule last season for Rahal Letterman Lanigan that included an eventful doubleheader in Detroit: Ferrucci finished sixth in the first race, then wrecked in qualifying for the second race and was 10th in a car comprised of various RLL parts.