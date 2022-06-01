Homeless man arrested for attempted kidnapping in downtown San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A 34-year-old homeless man was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and assault on an officer in San Luis Obispo.

Police say the incident started around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers say the man was seen being aggressive towards a woman in the downtown area and at some point attempted to grab her in a crosswalk.

A witness intervened and the woman was able to get away by jumping into a passing car.

Police say the witness who originally intervened followed the attacker, who then became physically aggressive towards people in Mission Plaza. Police say the witness ended up fighting with the attacker in order to prevent another assault.

Police later arrived on scene and were able to take the attacker into custody.

Officers say the man assaulted them while he was being taken into custody, but no officers were injured.

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping, assault on an officer, and public intoxication.

He was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail with bail set at $500,000.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Officer Perlette at 805-594-8029.