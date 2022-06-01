Germans snap up inflation-busting public transit tickets

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Travelers in Germany will be able to criss-cross the country for under $10 a month this summer. New 9-euro tickets went on sale Wednesday as part of a government program intended to help combat rampant inflation, high fuel prices and climate change. The tickets only apply to local and public transportation so getting from the Baltic Sea to the Black Forest will take a while. Travelers can expect delays and crowds as bus and train operators struggle with the influx of new passengers. Still, the association representing Germany’s byzantine patchwork of regional transportation companies says customers already have snapped up more than 7 million of the tickets.