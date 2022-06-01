End game: Browns sign TE Njoku to 4-year contract extension

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — David Njoku has gone from wanting out of the Cleveland Browns to locking in with them. Cleveland announced Njoku’s four-year, $56.75 million contract extension, a deal that could take the tight end through the 2027 season. A first-round draft pick in 2017, Njoku will be among the NFL’s highest-paid tight ends without putting up elite statistics. He caught 36 passes for 475 yards and a team-high four touchdowns last season. But the Browns believe the 25-year-old Njoku is just reaching his prime and could be on the verge of a breakout, which is why they invested in him.