Edmunds: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs. 2022 Kia EV6

By MILES BRANMAN
The first dedicated electric vehicles from sister companies Hyundai and Kia take a distinct route with styling, but both boast great EPA-estimated driving range, charging speed and performance. Which one is better: Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 or Kia’s EV6? Edmunds compares the two, even subjecting them to a real-world range test, to declare a winner in this contest. It was a tight race and for some, the winner might be determined by their driving style or taste in styling.

