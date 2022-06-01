Coach K enjoying family, ‘at peace’ with coaching retirement

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Mike Krzyzewski is savoring the first taste of life after a Hall of Fame basketball coaching career at Duke. The 75-year-old has spent time with family, travel and a new puppy in the two months since his coaching retirement. The magnitude of that change hit home during his granddaughter’s recent high school graduation, with Krzyzewski saying he was totally focused on being with his family unlike compared during his coaching days. The two months since his last game has included training work with a new puppy named Coach. Jon Scheyer, Krzyzewski’s designated successor, says his mentor is “at peace” in leaving the sideline with a record 1,202 career victories.