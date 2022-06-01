Browns star Garrett keeping open mind about Deshaun Watson

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Myles Garrett has made up his own mind about Deshaun Watson. The Cleveland Browns star has been impressed with how the embattled quarterback has conducted himself since joining the Browns despite facing serious legal consequences and possible NFL punishment. Garrett said he won’t be “the judge, not the jury or the executioner” when it comes to Watson. Garrett’s comments came a day after a 23rd massage therapist filed a civil lawsuit accusing Watson of sexual misconduct during appointments made while he played for Houston. The newest lawsuit is the first filed since the Browns traded for Watson in March.