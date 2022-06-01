Skip to Content
Blue Jays LHP Ryu leaves after 4 innings with sore forearm

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu exited his start against the Chicago White Sox after four innings because of tightness in his pitching forearm. Ryu is 2-0 with a 5.33 ERA in six starts. He missed 24 games in April and May because of soreness in his forearm, but he had gone 2-0 with a 1.72 ERA in his past three starts since returning May 14 at Tampa Bay. He left his previous start, May 26 against the Angels, after five innings because of a sore elbow. Ryu allowed three runs, two earned, and four hits in four innings. He walked none and struck out four.

