Andretti pulls Kirkwood back for 2023 as Rossi replacement

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

IndyCar rookie Kyle Kirkwood will replace Alexander Rossi next season at Andretti Autosport. Kirkwood was developed by Andretti but the team did not have an open seat for him when he was ready for the big leagues. Kirkwood has won at every level of IndyCar’s ladder system and was last year’s Indy Lights champion. He’s in a one-year deal with A.J. Foyt Racing. Rossi is expected to move to Arrow McLaren SP next year. Kirkwood will drive the No. 27 with sponsorship from AutoNation.