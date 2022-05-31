Wisdom homers in 8th inning, Cubs beat Brewers 8-7

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a tie-breaking solo home run in the eighth inning, Willson Contreras and P.J. Higgins also went deep, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-7. Wisdom’s 11th home run came on a 3-2 pitch from Brad Boxberger, who got the loss. Contreras now has eight homers to lead all MLB catchers. Christopher Morel continued a hot start to his career with a walk and a triple, setting a club record by reaching base in his first 14 major-league games. Former Cub Victor Caratini gave Milwaukee a short-lived 6-3 lead in the sixth with a three-run drive against against reliever Rowan Wick.