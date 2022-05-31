Twins’ Correa put on COVID-19 IL, a day after positive test

DETROIT (AP) — Carlos Correa has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list by the Minnesota Twins a day after the team said the shortstop had tested positive. Correa missed 11 games at the beginning of May while on the 10-day IL with a bruised right middle finger. The 27-year-old is hitting .279 with a .751 OPS in his first season with the Twins. Minnesota selected the contract of infielder Jermaine Palacios from Triple-A St. Paul before Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader at Detroit and was to make his debut in the opener. Right-hander Cole Sands was appointed the 27th man.