Turkish leader writes on ‘risks’ of Sweden, Finland in NATO

By ANDREW WILKS

Associated Press

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president has highlighted the activities of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party as part of his country’s objections to Sweden and Finland joining NATO. The insurgent group known as the PKK is designated a terrorist entity by the European Union including Sweden and Finland. But its Syrian wing is the backbone of forces involved in the U.S.-led fight against the Islamic State group. Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote in an article published late Monday in The Economist that admitting Sweden and Finland to NATO entails security risks and that those countries must stop PKK’s activities. All NATO members must approve adding the two nations to the alliance. Erdogan says where Sweden and Finland stand on those concerns will determine how much Turkey wants to be their ally.