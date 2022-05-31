St. Louis to host NASCAR’s top series at overhauled Gateway

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Curtis Francois has committed more than $100 million to help revive the old St. Louis International Raceway Park into a world-class motorsports facility. The St. Louis native purchased the abandoned track in 2011 and has steadily brought it back to life. Francois’ reward comes this weekend when World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway hosts NASCAR’s premiere Cup Series. Gateway will be the only motorsports facility in the United States to host NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA in the same season.