Scotland coach says Ukraine players ready for WCup playoff

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Scotland coach Steve Clarke understands why national team great Graeme Souness wants his country to lose against Ukraine in their emotionally charged World Cup soccer playoff in Glasgow on Wednesday. Clarke says he has “nothing but good thoughts and good wishes” for Ukraine “except during the game.” He expects Ukraine’s players to be “ready for the game” at Glasgow’s Hampden Park. The match was postponed by FIFA in March because Ukraine could not field a team one month after its country was invaded by Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave his blessing for Ukraine’s players to leave their homeland to prepare for and play the game. The winner will face Wales on Sunday with a World Cup place at stake.