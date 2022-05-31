Saban on feud with Fisher: ‘I have no problem with Jimbo’

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — Nick Saban tried to put an end to his feud with Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher at the Southeastern Conference meetings. Two weeks after alleging the Aggies were buying players with name, image and likeness deals, Saban told reporters that he never accused anyone of wrongdoing and that he has “no problem” with Fisher, his former assistant. Fisher responded angrily, saying Saban’s comments were despicable and calling his former boss at LSU a “narcissist.” Saban attempted to move on from the dustup and emphasized that college sports needed uniform rules regulating NIL compensation for athletes.