New Australian government includes record 13 women ministers

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A record 13 women, including the first female Muslim, have been sworn in as ministers in Australia’s new government. The ceremony Wednesday came 11 days after new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese led the center-left Labor Party to an election victory over the incumbent conservatives. Albanese wrote on Twitter he was “roud to lead an inclusive government that is as diverse as Australia itself.” Anne Aly was sworn in as Australia’s first female Muslim minister while Ed Husic became the first Muslim to serve in Cabinet. Linda Burney became the first woman, and only the second Indigenous person, to serve as Indigenous Affairs minister.