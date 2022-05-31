Nationals RHP Joe Ross to have Tommy John surgery

NEW YORK (AP) — Nationals right-hander Joe Ross will have season-ending Tommy John surgery. The news clouds his future with Washington in his final year under contract. Washington manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday that Ross had opted to have the surgery. The 29-year-old starter has been out since spring training with right elbow issues and left a minor league rehab start last week with renewed soreness. Ross was a member of the Nationals’ 2019 championship team and appeared in two games during the World Series against Houston. He was acquired as a minor leaguer in 2014 along with Trea Turner from San Diego. Ross is set to become a free agent for the first time this offseason.