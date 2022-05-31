Longtime partner suing former Washington QB Mark Rypien

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The former longtime partner of ex-NFL quarterback Mark Rypien has filed a personal injury lawsuit against him alleging years of physical and emotional abuse. The Spokesman-Review reported that Danielle Wade filed the lawsuit in Spokane County Superior Court. The two have spoken publicly in the past about violence in their home. The lawsuit contains new allegations of violence between 2008 and 2020. Rypien released a statement through his attorney in which he acknowledged and apologized for actions that were harmful to Wade. Rypien was a star at Washington State and is a former Super Bowl MVP.